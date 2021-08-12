TxDOT says construction on RM 2222 shouldn’t impact the first day of school

TxDOT confirms no lanes closures are planned for the first day of school

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students, faculty and staff traveling to Vandegrift High School and Four Points Middle School should plan to continue to travel through construction heading to campus.

Remember, the Texas Department of Transportation is working to build a bypass lane from RM 2222 and RM 620/Bullick Hollow Road intersection in northern Travis County.

The project’s goal is to help the flow of traffic in the area. The change will also help maintain safe access to and from the schools located north of RM 2222 off McNeil Drive.

The work on RM 2222 from Bonaventure Drive to Ribelin Ranch Drive consists of adding a through-travel lane eastbound from Bonaventure Drive to Sitio Del Rio Boulevard, and westbound from Ribelin Ranch Drive to River Place Boulevard. Turn lanes and raised medians would be built within the project limits.

Construction on RM 620 from Steiner Ranch Boulevard to RM 2222 plans to add an outside northbound merge lane to a new bypass road to be constructed about a mile north of Steiner Ranch Boulevard to RM 2222. Turn lanes, medians and shoulders would also be built on RM 2222 between the new bypass road and RM 620.

We reached out to TxDOT asked about any adjustments to the work zone for the first day back to school. It says there are no closures planned for the first day of school at this time.

However, any potential daytime closures that could be scheduled in the future will happen between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to avoid peak travel times.