PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — If you think you saw a spelling error on an exit sign above State Highway 45 on Monday, you did.

Texas Department of Transportation officials posted a tweet at 12:41 p.m. that said crews were on the eastbound side of SH 45 in Pflugerville to replace the sign with a typo. Instead of saying “Heatherwilde Blvd,” the sign said “Healthwide Blvd.”

It’s supposed to say “Heatherwilde Blvd.,” but this road sign posted above the exit on State Highway 45 said “Healthwide Blvd.” (Photo courtesy of Chris Hart)

TxDOT said the exit is closed while crews replace the sign. KXAN asked officials how much the replacement sign will cost, and we will update this story once we hear back.

Drivers can take the Kelly Lane exit and use the turnaround to get back to Heatherwilde Blvd., TxDOT said.