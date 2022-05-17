AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sometime next month, the Texas Department of Transportation will shut down the northbound Interstate 35 to northbound U.S. 183 flyover for seven days, so crews can work to smooth out the dip along the flyover.

TxDOT crews plan to deal with it by removing the concrete, adjusting the bridge joint and then repaving.

The dip has been an issue for some drivers who worry it could cause their vehicle issues in the long run. Drivers who travel along the flyover usually slow down in an effort to minimize the bounce.

TxDOT officials said this is not a fix, because there is nothing wrong with the structure itself. The work crews will simply provide drivers with a smooth ride. TxDOT spokesperson Brad Wheelis said they considered a few options.

“This was the most viable and longest lasting. One of the options could have been spreading some asphalt there or a little bit of concrete mix that we determined would have ended up being a long-term maintenance issue,” he said.

During the closure, drivers will have to detour to the southbound 183 frontage road, U-Turn at Cameron Road, head north and then enter the 183 main lanes. A date has not been announced. TXDOT said it did not know at this time how much it would cost to make these changes.