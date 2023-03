AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Department of Transportation said multiple parts of Interstate 35 would be closed at U.S. Hwy. 183 nightly, beginning Sunday evening.

TxDOT said the closures would impact both northbound and southbound I-35 main lanes, frontage roads, entrance and exit ramps and flyovers.

According to the department, the closures would last from Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Delays should be expected, according to TxDOT.