AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation will investigate bridge conditions after a KXAN viewer recorded a roadway dip along State Highway 45 in Round Rock.

The viewer shared a video of their car driving along SH 45, near St. David’s Surgical Hospital off Louis Henna Boulevard and approximately half a mile before the Interstate 35 North exit to Waco.

In a response, TxDOT officials said the road has not buckled and that there is a bridge joint at the location. Officials added inspectors and bridge engineers are expected to investigate the bridge and outline potential repairs that are needed.

In the meantime, TxDOT officials said they are posting up a message board along SH 45 to alert drivers of the dip.

