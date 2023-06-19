AUSTIN (KXAN) — Grand Avenue Parkway near Interstate 35 is expected to reopen Monday after a truck hauling a piece of equipment hit the bridge Saturday morning, the Texas Department of Transportation said.

The southbound lanes of north I-35 were shut down for several hours over the weekend near the Pflugerville intersection after the crash. Grand Avenue Parkway remained closed over the weekend so crews could work to make sure “no loose debris would fall,” TxDOT said.

“Bridge inspectors determined the structural integrity of the bridge was not compromised and the main lanes of I-35 were reopened,” TxDOT said.

Officials respond after semi-truck hits Interstate 35 (KXAN photo/Lauren Ryan)

TxDOT said there are plans in the works for permanent repairs but the timeline hasn’t been established yet.