AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation is evaluating damages to a bridge near the State Highway 45, U.S. 183 frontage road intersection amid concerns from some area residents.

A TxDOT spokesperson said crews recently went out to the site to assess damages and are developing a plan for repairs. Officials said they are in discussions with bridge experts to determine the specific repairs needed and don’t have an estimated timeline at this time.