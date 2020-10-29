TxDOT considers restricted-crossing U-turn at SH 71 intersection, asks public for feedback

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Stretching over 250 miles across Texas, State Highway 71 runs from just south of Brady right through Central Texas with its final stop near Blessing. Thursday, TxDOT is taking a closer look at an intersection along the highway in Bastrop County.

Transportation officials will host its first virtual public meeting for an intersection study at SH 71 at McAllister Road. The intersection sits just east of the city of Bastrop. More than 20,000 drivers make their way through that part of the highway.

TxDOT has proposed improvements officials say will help improve safety and keep traffic moving.

They’re proposing working on enhancing the signage in the area and pavement markings. They’re also looking at adding a restricted-crossing U-turn intersection (RCUT) also known as a superstreet intersection or J turn.

Video from the Federal Highway Administration USDOTFHWA explaining how a RCUT works

Drivers who want to turn left coming out of side streets will have to make a U-Turn in order to go left. Transportation officials said this helps reduce crashes.

“The reason why we’re considering this intersection is because there have been a lot of reported close calls and obviously we want to improve safety conditions for all of those who are traveling in this area. We also don’t want to install more signals in this intersection we want to keep people moving through the intersection, so this alternative would be a way to improve travel while also increasing safety,” Alex Navarro, a public involvement officer at TxDOT Austin District.

The meeting is a pre-recorded video presentation and begins at 6 p.m. Those who would like to attend are asking to visit TxDOT’s website and search ‘SH 71 at McAllister Road’ beginning at 6 p.m. People have until Nov. 13 to submit their comments by email or mail.