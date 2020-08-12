Two people taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after south Austin car crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries after a car crash in south Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS said their rescue efforts involved extricating a person who was pinned in their vehicle, and eventually that person was declared a trauma alert and taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The other person was taken to the same hospital with serious injuries.

Expect traffic delays in the area while crews clear the scene.