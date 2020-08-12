Two people taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after south Austin car crash

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ATCEMS is searching for a swimmer that reportedly went missing in Lake Travis._106917

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries after a car crash in south Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS said their rescue efforts involved extricating a person who was pinned in their vehicle, and eventually that person was declared a trauma alert and taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The other person was taken to the same hospital with serious injuries.

Expect traffic delays in the area while crews clear the scene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss