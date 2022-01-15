Two adults, two kids taken to hospital after north Austin pedestrian crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services says two adults and two children were sent to the hospital after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the 1400 block of East Anderson Lane in the eastbound direction.

ATCEMS is reporting via Twitter that at least two vehicles and two pedestrians were involved. They have transported two adults to Dell Seton Medical Center for potentially serious, but not life threatening injuries, they tweeted.

They have also transported two pediatric patients to Dell Children’s with minor injuries, they followed in another tweet. They said a fifth person refused to be transported.

The Austin Police Department told us there are no life threatening injuries and that the pedestrians were working to retrieve items that flew out of their vehicle when they were hit.

The crash happened a little before noon on Saturday.