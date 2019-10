CREEDMOOR, Texas (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS is responding to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 5200 block of FM 1327 Road in Creedmoor.

According to ATCEMS, the patients — a man in his 20s and a woman in her 50s — were out of the vehicle and were transported to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

ATCEMS says crews were clearing the scene.