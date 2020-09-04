3 people hurt in separate crashes on I-35 frontage road near St. Johns

Traffic
Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating two back-to-back crashes on the southbound frontage road of Interstate 35 and St. Johns Avenue.

Austin-Travis County EMS says three adults were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, one with serious injuries and the two others with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a wrong-way driver collided with one car, and then shortly after that crash, a third car crashed into a car in the previous wreck.

Police suspect the driver going the wrong way was intoxicated.

APD says the call came in early Friday morning at 12:50 a.m. Expect delays in the area while police investigate the cause of the two crashes.

  • 3 people were injured in back-to-back crashes caused by a wrong-way driver Friday at the intersection of I-35 frontage road and St. Johns Avenue (KXAN photo/Andrew Choat)
  • 3 people were injured in back-to-back crashes caused by a wrong-way driver Friday at the intersection of I-35 frontage road and St. Johns Avenue (KXAN photo/Andrew Choat)
  • 3 people were injured in back-to-back crashes caused by a wrong-way driver Friday at the intersection of I-35 frontage road and St. Johns Avenue (KXAN photo/Andrew Choat)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss