3 people hurt in separate crashes on I-35 frontage road near St. Johns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating two back-to-back crashes on the southbound frontage road of Interstate 35 and St. Johns Avenue.

Austin-Travis County EMS says three adults were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, one with serious injuries and the two others with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a wrong-way driver collided with one car, and then shortly after that crash, a third car crashed into a car in the previous wreck.

Police suspect the driver going the wrong way was intoxicated.

APD says the call came in early Friday morning at 12:50 a.m. Expect delays in the area while police investigate the cause of the two crashes.