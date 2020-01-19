Two killed in crash on SH 71, extended delays expected

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Paramedics are responding to a crash on East State Highway 71 that left two people dead and another injured, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Emergency medics along with Austin Fire and STAR Flight were sent to the 5000 block of East State Highway 71 near Richards Drive at 9:18 a.m.

Authorities say one man in his 20s was trapped inside a vehicle. He was extricated and brought to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

Two other patients, a man and a woman, were declared dead at the scene, EMS said.

Extended delays are expected and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

