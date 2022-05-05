BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Steer clear of Old San Antonio Road near Buda Elementary School on Thursday morning, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office said.

An alert posted on Twitter by HCSO said “several trees are down and blocking the roadway.” The trees are across the road just north of the intersection with Manchaca Springs Road. HCSO said people can get to the elementary school by using Main Street to get back on Old San Antonio Road around the blockage.

The area is west of Interstate 35, and it’s a popular route for commuters between Buda and south Austin who want to avoid the interstate.

The northbound side of Old San Antonio Road is closed until crews can get the trees off the road.