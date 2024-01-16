AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Department of Transportation holds a public hearing Tuesday night about plans to upgrade a major roadway just southwest of Austin.

Project details

TxDOT wants to widen around 13 miles of U.S. Highway 290 from RM 1826 in southwest Austin to west of RM 12 in Dripping Springs.

According to the department, the project would upgrade US 290 from an undivided, four-lane roadway to a divided, six-lane highway.

TxDOT said the controlled-access highway would have frontage roads with entrance/exit ramp access. There would be no traffic signals on the main lanes, TxDOT said. The project would connect to Oak Hill Parkway which currently under construction, according to the department.

According to the TxDOT description, the proposed project would, subject to final design considerations, require additional right of way and potentially displace 12 residences and 83 non-residential structures. It said relocation assistance is available for people and businesses who would be displaced and you could call the TxDOT Austin District Office at 512-832-7000 for more information.

It also said part of the proposed project would occur within the Edwards Aquifer Contributing zone and involve construction in wetlands.

TxDOT said any environmental documentation or studies, any maps and drawings showing the project location and design, tentative construction schedules, and other information regarding the proposed project are on file and available for inspection Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the TxDOT Austin District Office at 7901 N I-35.

Hearing details

There are two ways to access the hearing, virtual and in-person.

TxDOT said the virtual public hearing will consist of a pre-recorded presentation and will include both audio and visual components. Materials will be posted online by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

TxDOT said it will hold an in-person option Tuesday where attendees can view the presentation, review hard copies of the project materials, ask questions of TxDOT staff, and leave written comments.

The public hearing is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dripping Springs Ranch Event Center at 1042 Event Center Dr.

TxDOT said comments can be submitted at the hearing, online, or by mail.

Here is the mail address:

TxDOT Austin District Office

Attn: Solomon Bekele, P.E., PMP

P.O. Box 15426

Austin, TX 78761

You can also email comments to US290W@gmail.com by Feb. 6.

The department it must get the comments by Feb. 6 to include them in the official record of the virtual public meeting.

Responses to comments received will be available online at www.txdot.gov once they have been prepared.