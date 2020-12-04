Texas DPS identifies two elderly people killed in crash with 18-wheeler on FM 1826

Two people died in a crash on FM 1826 near SH 45 Tuesday. (KXAN photo/Ed Zavala)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified two elderly people who died after a crash involving an 18-wheeler on FM 1826 earlier this week.

The crash happened last Tuesday morning. The 18-wheeler was heading northbound on the highway when a Kia Optima driving on Delea Drive tried to turn left onto 1826. Left turns are not permitted in that spot, and the intersection was designated with a “no left turn” sign, DPS said.

As a result, the two vehicles collided. The Kia’s driver, Gary Borag, 69, and the passenger, Georgia Borag, 70, were both pronounced dead on scene, DPS said.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office helped with the investigation.