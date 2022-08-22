TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — FM 812 is shut down in both directions between Williford Lane and Peterson Road due to a two-vehicle crash, the Texas Department of Transportation said.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, two people were taken to the hospital. The crash occurred around 7:14 a.m. on Monday.

STAR Flight took one patient to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries. ATCEMS said it transported the second patient with non-life-threatening injuries.

FM 812 cracked the top five roadways in the Austin area with the most fatal crashes in 2021, with many of the other deadly roadways being highways and Interstate 35.

FM 812 has the fifth most fatalities in 2021 among all roads in the TxDOT Austin District, and with nearly three times less daily traffic on average than State Highway 71 and about 13 times less traffic than Interstate 35, FM 812 had the highest percentage of fatal crashes in Central Texas.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.