One critically hurt in east Travis County crash

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in east Travis County Thursday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS said it happened in the 12500 block of Kimbro Road. EMS was called out to the scene around 6:41 p.m.

ATCEMS said there were reports of one vehicle involved. Medics performed CPR on one adult at the scene.

The person was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center by Star Flight with “critical, life threatening injuries.”

ATCEMS said to expect traffic delays in the area, which is near FM 1100 and Bois-D-Arc Road in between Manor and Elgin.