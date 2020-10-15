Niederwald woman accused of fleeing after hitting pedestrian during deadly FM 812 crash

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A woman accused in a hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian this week is now facing charges, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened Tuesday at about 7:44 p.m. near the 14000 block of FM 812 Road, according to DPS. Troopers and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the area just outside the Circuit of the Americas.

DPS said a 1994 Toyota Tacoma, driven by 61-year-old Francisco Aviles of Niederwald, was heading eastbound on the right shoulder, when it hit Stephanie Lunt, 41, of Del Valle.

According to DPS, Aviles allegedly failed to stop and help Lunt and ended up fleeing. Lunt was pronounced dead on scene.

Aviles was found the next day, DPS said. She is now charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death.