Fatal crash on SH-71 near Lakeway causes significant delays Wednesday morning

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A person was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the 204000 block of west State Highway 71 near Lakeway on Wednesday morning — causing extended delays in the area.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the victim became pinned in their vehicle after the collision between a vehicle and a semi-truck.

(KXAN/Frank Martinez)

One westbound lane of SH 71 is open at Haystack Cove as of 12:45 p.m. All eastbound lanes are still closed, according to Travis County Sheriff’s Office.