CREEDMOOR, Texas (KXAN) – The Department of Public Safety said Friday morning it is investigating a deadly crash on State Highway 45.

According to Austin Travis County-EMS, two vehicles crashed on the eastbound lanes of State Highway 45 near Turnersville Road just before 2 a.m.

DPS told KXAN that one driver died in a 4-door passenger vehicle that caught fire. ATCEMS said STARFlight transported the other driver to the hospital with critical injuries.

DPS said the second vehicle was a Toyota Tundra.

A DPS spokesperson said it was not not known which direction the vehicles were headed but it appeared to be a head-on collision.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said eastbound lanes of 45 would be closed for “an extended period of time”.

Drivers using eastbound SH 45 were told exit at Creedmoor, DPS said. The agency said the highway would be shut down until at least 6 a.m.