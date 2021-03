TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Texas DPS has identified the driver who was killed in a crash on State Highway 71 on March 10.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Mark McElvany, of Texas City. According to DPS, the 2020 Toyota Corolla driven by McElvany drifted to the left out of his lane and struck a 2000 Peterbilt truck tractor going westbound near Haystack Cove.

McElvany was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is still under investigation.