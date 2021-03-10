Driver killed in head-on crash in southeast Travis County identified

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A driver killed in a head-on crash in southeast Travis County has been identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Texas DPS says Yefrin Rivera, 23, drove a 2015 Toyota Tundra into oncoming traffic on FM 812 when he hit a 2013 GMC Sierra head on in the early morning hours of Feb. 27.

He was pronounced at the scene, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. The driver of the GMC was taken to St. David’s South Austin Hospital by ATCEMS medics with serious bodily injuries, DPS says.

The crash happened near the intersection with U.S. Highway 183, just south of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, around 2:30 a.m.

