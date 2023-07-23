JONESTOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS and other emergency crews responded to a fatal two-motorcycle crash in Jonestown Sunday morning.

ATCEMS was notified of a crash in the 19400 block of FM 1431 just before 9 a.m. Sunday. North Lake Travis Fire Department, Travis County Sheriff’s Office and Travis County Star Flight joined ATCEMS in the response effort.

In a follow-up tweet, ATCEMS said FM 1431 is shut down and urged drivers to avoid the area. Two patients were initially marked as trauma alerts, with one set to be transported by air via Star Flight and the other via an ambulance.

In a later update, ATCEMS officials said one patient died at the crash scene. Emergency responders added one adult trauma patient has been taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center with serious, albeit not expected to be life-threatening, injuries.

The Texas Department of Transportation’s Austin District tweeted out Sunday both eastbound and westbound lanes along FM 1431 are closed due to the crash.