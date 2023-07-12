Two-vehicle crash on East US-290 near Beltex Drive and Paseo De Presidente Boulevard (Photo: Travis County Emergency Services District 12)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on East US-290 eastbound near Manor.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted one of the vehicles was rolled over on its roof, and one person was pinned in a vehicle and had to be extricated.

Travis County Emergency Services District 12 tweeted the crash was near Beltex Drive and Paseo De Presidente Boulevard.

ATCEMS said both people involved were declared trauma alerts and were transported to Dell Seton with potentially serious injuries.

Two-vehicle crash on East US-290 near Beltex Drive and Paseo De Presidente Boulevard (Photo: Travis County ESD 12) Two-vehicle crash on East US-290 near Beltex Drive and Paseo De Presidente Boulevard (Photo: Travis County ESD 12)

Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.