Authorities investigate after 2 die in crash on State Highway 71 in Eastern Travis County. (KXAN: Frank Martinez)

GARFIELD, Texas (KXAN) – The Department of Public Safety said Tuesday two people died after a crash between a tanker truck and a Chevy Tahoe on State Highway 71 late Monday night.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash happened around 11 p.m. in the westbound lanes of 71 near Albert Brown Drive in Garfield in Eastern Travis County.

DPS told KXAN the Chevy Tahoe was crossing westbound lanes of 71 to go to Albert Brown Drive. According to DPS, the Tahoe failed to yield right of way to the Mack tanker truck and the truck’s front end hit the Tahoe’s right side.

DPS said both the driver and the passenger of the Chevy Tahoe were pronounced dead the scene.

ATCEMS said a third patient refused transport.

ATCEMS said paramedics, Travis County Fire Rescue and the Austin Fire Department responded to the crash.

DPS said westbound lanes of 71 were shut down overnight. A KXAN photographer at the scene said the highway reopened at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.