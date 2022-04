MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a fiery crash involving an 18-wheeler and a motorcycle near Manor Friday night. One person got hurt.

The agency said the crash took place around 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of State Highway 130 and U.S. Highway 290. ATCEMS said reports stated the 18-wheeler caught fire.

The one adult who was injured will be taken to the hospital, ATCEMS said.

Avoid the area and expect traffic delays.