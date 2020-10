AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after an accident in south Travis County Tuesday evening.

Austin-Travis County EMS reported it happened around 7:45 p.m. at 14302 FM 812 Road, which is just outside the Circuit of the Americas.

ATCEMS said the accident involved a car and a pedestrian. An adult was pronounced dead on scene.

No one else was hurt in the accident, according to ATCEMS.