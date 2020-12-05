1 hurt after after auto vs. pedestrian crash in south Travis County

One person was taken to the hospital after an auto vs. pedestrian collision on U.S. Highway 183 on Dec. 4 (KXAN Photo /Tim Holcomb)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — One person was taken to the hospital after an auto vs. pedestrian collision Friday evening on U.S. Highway 183.

Austin-Travis County EMS reported crews responded to the crash at 9414 South U.S. Highway 183 just after 7 p.m. That’s in south Travis County on the way to Mustang Ridge.

ATCEMS declared a trauma alert for one adult. They were taken to St. David’s South by STAR Flight with “serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.”

ATCEMS said to expect delays in the area. The Texas Department of Transportation reports U.S. 183 is closed near FM 973 because of the crash.