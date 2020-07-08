1 dead after auto-pedestrian collision in western Travis County

One person died as a result of an auto versus pedestrian collision Wednesday at the intersection of RM 620 and Bee Cave Parkway. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS says a person died Wednesday morning as a result of an auto-pedestrian collision at the intersection of Bee Cave Parkway and Ranch to Market Road 620 in western Travis County.

Lake Travis Fire and Rescue responded to the call along with ATCEMS, and southbound lanes on RM 620 are closed. Northbound lanes on the road are open.

Bee Cave police say the man who was killed was jogging at the time he was hit. Police say the man was between 45-50 years old.

Bee Cave Police, Travis County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety are all on scene.

ATCEMS reminds people to slow down and move over for emergency personnel still working in the area, and to avoid the area if you can.

