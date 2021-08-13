Traffic safety: Reminders from Austin Police as students head back to school

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s back-to-school time, and it may have been a while since you were in the classroom, so we want to share some safety reminders from the Austin Police Department about how you can do your part to keep students safe.

Put down that cell phone! In addition to Austin’s hands-free ordinance, the state of Texas prohibits the use of any wireless communication device while in a school zone unless your vehicle is stopped, or you’re using a “hands-free” device.

The morning grind can be demanding and weigh on your patience, but don’t be “that guy.” The one who follows too closely or drives aggressively, as this can endanger children, parents and school employees.

With that in mind, give yourself some extra time. The beginning of the new school year always means more vehicles and pedestrians traveling on our roadways. Expect the unexpected.

Slow down! Take the time to look again at intersections or anywhere kids and parents are walking to and from school. Whether on foot, bike or bus, we want everyone to arrive alive.