AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Central Texas continues to grow, one small Hill Country town is getting together to ensure it can keep its history alive and intact.

There are plans to expand U.S. 281 in the Blanco County area. Many in the City of Blanco are worried about what the project could mean for the downtown area.

Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation said they are in the early stages of working on a plan that would create a four-lane divided road along U.S. 281 between the Comal County line and U.S. 290.

However, many in the city worry this plan includes an expansion through Blanco’s downtown, where there are many historic buildings including a pharmacy dating back to the early 1900s.

Siobhan Atchley, the pharmacy’s owner, is one of the several business owners who are concerned about TxDOT’s plans saying, “everybody’s open to having it go around except maybe the people whose property it’s going to go through, and so I feel sensitive to that, but maybe somehow they can find people that are willing to allow that to happen, so we can preserve our downtown.”

Siobhan Atchley holds a book filled with old prescriptions and recipes for medicine dating back to the early 1900s. (KXAN Photo/Candy Rodriguez)

Siobhan Atchley holds a book filled with old prescriptions dating back to the early 1900s. (KXAN Photo/Candy Rodriguez)

In an email, a TxDOT official wrote, “the project does not include any changes through downtown Blanco.”

While some Blanco neighbors said that may be the case, for now, they do not expect that to be the case long term, and that’s why Mike Arnold with the board of directors for the Blanco Chamber of Commerce said he is working with TxDOT and the community to come up with a viable route that would take traffic around town versus through downtown.

Monday, the Blanco Chamber of Commerce will host a meeting at the old Blanco County courthouse on the square starting at 6:30 p.m. Arnold said the goal behind the meeting is to provide the community with the information and eventually, come up with a route together.

“We’re getting the community together, asking everybody to draw your line,” Arnold said. “Let’s get together and see how those overlay, and let’s go from there.”

Mike Arnold stands next to U.S. 281 near downtown. (KXAN Photo/Candy Rodriguez)

Rachel Lumpee, the City of Blanco’s mayor, stands outside the old Blanco County courthouse. (KXAN Photo/Candy Rodriguez)

U.S. 281 sign (KXAN Photo/Candy Rodriguez)

A lot of people KXAN spoke to said growth is coming, and they want to be prepared.

Many of the neighbors said they understood a lot of 18-wheelers and big trucks depend on U.S. 281 as an alternative route to Interstate 35.

Blanco Mayor Rachel Lumpee said she’ll be at Monday’s meeting joining the chamber. Lumpee added the city is working with TxDOT to come up with a plan for a relief route — separate from the U.S. 281 project.

“The goal of the relief route study is to see if it’s possible to relieve some of the traffic and the trucks on 281, currently, to go around town, so we don’t have the traffic that is building up,” she said.

TxDOT expects to complete the environmental studies by early 2024 on the 281 project. Construction will depend on funding, which at this time the agency does not have. At the end of next month, TxDOT will hold a public meeting in person and virtually to gather community feedback.