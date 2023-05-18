AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing Thursday with virtual and in-person attendance options on a plan it said would improve RM 620 at Anderson Mill Road in Austin and Cedar Park.

According to the Tuesday announcement, TxDOT is proposing improvements along RM 620 from south of Foundation Road to Little Elm Trail.

TxDOT said the proposed improvements include:

Construction of overpasses that would function as bypass lanes in each direction through the Anderson Mill and El Salido Parkway intersections

Addition of turnarounds at both intersections

Construction of an additional right-turn lane from northbound RM 620 to eastbound Anderson Mill Road

Shared-use paths for bicyclists and pedestrians

A draft environmental assessment is available for public review, according to TxDOT.

The agency said the hearing will be posted online beginning Thursday at 5:30 p.m. until June 2 at 11:59 p.m. Once on the TxDOT web page, enter the keyword search: “620 Anderson Mill.” A pre-recorded video presentation and other project materials will be available for review.

TxDOT said comments may be submitted using any of the following methods:

Online: TxDOT.gov search “620 Anderson Mill”

Email: Sheran.Campbell@txdot.gov

Verbal comment by voicemail: (800) 484-1358

Mail: TxDOT Austin District, P.O. Box 15426, Austin, Texas, 78761

TxDOT said people can also attend Thursday’s hearing in-person.

According to the agency, attendees will be able to view the same presentation delivered in the online virtual public hearing, which will be playing on a screen; review hard copies of project materials; ask questions of project staff and/or consultants; leave written comments; and provide verbal testimony to a court reporter.

The in‑person option will be held on Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Noel Grisham Middle School cafeteria at 10805 School House Lane, Austin, Texas 78750.

TxDOT said all verbal testimony and written comments must be received or postmarked on or before June 2. All comments will be considered by TxDOT and included as part of the official record. Responses to verbal testimony and written comments will be prepared by TxDOT, included as part of the hearing and project record, and made available online.