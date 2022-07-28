TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – The flyover at the North Interstate 35 and North US 183 interchange will be temporarily closed from Sunday evening through Aug. 7, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT said construction crews will be making final construction adjustments and complete the paving on the flyover. Officials said while the flyover is closed, a detour would be in place.

“Northbound drivers wishing to access northbound US 183 will exit 240A (183 South Lockhart) and use the bypass lane to reach the US 183 intersection. Drivers will turn right onto the southbound US 183 frontage road and U-turn at Cameron Road to access the entrance ramp to northbound US 183,” TxDOT said.

The flyover is anticipated to reopen to traffic Aug. 7, and officials said drivers should notice a smoother ride.

TxDOT said road signs would be placed to notify drivers of the upcoming closures.