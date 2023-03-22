AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites have a little more than a month to weigh in on Project Connect‘s initial light rail options before work happens to finalize the official design.

The Austin Transit Partnership debuted five scaled down options for the city’s upcoming light rail system at an open house Tuesday evening. Greg Canally, ATP’s executive director, referred to it as the program’s initial investment in light rail, with options featuring between 6-mile and 10-mile-long routes that are projected to service up to nearly 40,000 people each day.

For community members who missed Tuesday’s open house, ATP is offering a virtual version online, which residents can view and submit feedback on through May 2. A virtual light rail community update will also be held on April 6 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Beyond that, officials said Project Connect leaders will host informational meetings with city and transit boards and commissions, neighborhood associations as well as at community-based events. Those will also continue until May 2, when ATP will close the window for public feedback.

From there, officials are targeting a June reveal for the final selection.

During ATP’s monthly board meeting Wednesday, Mayor Kirk Watson proposed a June 6 meeting between ATP, the City of Austin and CapMetro — the three entities behind Project Connect.

Prior to a finalized version being selected, ATP staff will collect and compile community feedback into a summary report that will reflect preferred options from residents, any concerns they had about the proposals and requests for amended or altered features.

The summary report will also incorporate information on where commenters are generally located to give insight into any geographic and regional needs for the mass transit system.

As for that June deadline, all three entities will need to convene prior to June 8. That is the final scheduled council meeting before the Austin City Council recesses until July 20.

More information on the proposed options, as well as how to deliver feedback, is available online.