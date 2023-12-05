AUSTIN (KXAN) — Engineering students at The University of Texas at Austin will have a tangible impact on the city’s Project Connect program, participating in a semester-like project that assisted in design and engineering work related to the upcoming light rail system.

For more than 10 years, UT’s civil engineering program has offered a class that recruits projects from different clients like Project Connect and the City of Austin, said Robert Ramon, co-instructor at UT.

This semester’s project centered on regrading part of the site where the light rail trains will travel from Trinity Street down to the other side of Lady Bird Lake, UT civil engineering student Thais Lobo-Emond told KXAN.

“We had to regrade the site for walking and bicycle trails to make sure that we can get good grades to meet the existing trail,” she said.

Alvin Livingstone, senior vice president of engineering at Austin Transit Partnership, said ATP wanted to see what students could come up with when it came to developing a north shore connection for the light rail bridge. He said having a university and student base like UT’s is advantageous to collaborate on Project Connect’s design work and to help give them a tangible, real-world project to dive into.

“We need more students coming into the industry,” Livingstone said. “We want to make sure we bring those students in and get them that exposure, and so that when they come in, they can actually step into the roles that we’re in. So I think that’s incredible to have them be a part of that.”

Livingstone added this was his first time collaborating with UT students through his ATP role. He said there could be other capstone project opportunities down the road for students to roll up their sleeves and help in Project Connect development efforts.

Ramisha Malaika, a civil engineering student who also worked on the project, said it was a great opportunity to work across project sectors and see the entire process through its fruition. The project’s processes include developing designs and design alternatives, working on cost estimations and facilitating any feedback received from Ramon back into project tweaks.

“We got to design it ourselves,” she said. “We learn from our mistakes and we gained a lot of experience. I feel like we actually got to do something that UT stands for — everything starts here that changes the world, and we kind of got to make a little impression on the world by working on this.”

For Ramon, he said it’s been a full circle moment as a UT graduate getting to guide and mentor students through these projects that’ll have impacts on the greater Austin community.

“To see a project that you design actually get physically used and improving or having the intended effects of improving traffic or improving cycling or improving movement in the city is a really, really prideful feeling,” he said. “So I’m looking forward to them feeling that when this project happens.”