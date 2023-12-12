AUSTIN (KXAN) — With Project Connect‘s initial phase one light rail plan greenlit, the Austin Transit Partnership held an event Tuesday morning with prospective prime contractors and subcontractors who could help shape the expansion of mass transit in Austin.

Thirty-four prime contractors and 79 subcontractors gathered at ATP’s headquarters in downtown Austin Tuesday, as the transit organization overseeing Project Connect outlined light rail development. It came as ATP continues working on initial architectural and engineering design work for the light rail system while simultaneously undergoing federal funding and environmental review processes.

ATP officials said they anticipate sending out a request for qualifications (RFQ) to start a bidding process in January. By next summer, officials said they expect to award a contract for on-call preliminary engineering and planning work.

That on-call preliminary engineering and planning work entails initial civil and systems engineering, field surveys, constructability and value engineering along with matching technical requirements and design criteria.

Other forms of opportunities available include advanced utility engineering — conditions assessment, preliminary engineering betterments, subsurface utility work and final design options for advance utilities — as well as light rail-focused transit planning and environmental support.

Channy Soeur, CEO of CAS Consulting & Services, Inc., attended Tuesday’s meeting. He said local participation from prime and subcontractors is critical since they know both Austin’s geographic and business environments, which is key as part of project development.

Austin Transit Partnership hosted an event Dec. 12 for prospective prime contractors and subcontractors interested in working on the upcoming light rail system. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Austin Transit Partnership hosted an event Dec. 12 for prospective prime contractors and subcontractors interested in working on the upcoming light rail system. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Austin Transit Partnership hosted an event Dec. 12 for prospective prime contractors and subcontractors interested in working on the upcoming light rail system. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Austin Transit Partnership hosted an event Dec. 12 for prospective prime contractors and subcontractors interested in working on the upcoming light rail system. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Austin Transit Partnership hosted an event Dec. 12 for prospective prime contractors and subcontractors interested in working on the upcoming light rail system. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

“We want to build rail, but we have to build in a way that is respectful to the existing environmental regulations involved,” he said.

Soeur said he previously worked on the Red Line’s development in Austin roughly 25 years ago. With light rail on the horizon, he said he’s excited about the opportunity to learn from other firms and compete for a possible contract award.

“We have a chance to work on a project that will last for a long time for Austin,” he said.

Tuesday’s event focused on smaller firms as well as disadvantaged business enterprises (DBEs), a federal certification program that focuses on advancing opportunities for “small businesses owned and controlled by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals,” per the U.S. Department of Transportation. As part of ATP’s efforts, organization officials said Tuesday its DBE goal is 10% race neutral and 12.5% race conscious.

Courtney Chavez, ATP’s senior vice president of equity and community partnership, said it’s a critical means of leveling the playing field while also instilling opportunities for smaller firms to have a seat at the table.

“It’s very important for us to really allow more opportunities for smaller businesses who are disadvantaged, businesses who maybe don’t have the same kind of access to our organization or to our contracting community,” she said.

With that also comes the opportunity to maximize local talent and seek out area firms who not only know Austin’s landscape, but have personal investments in the city’s growth and development.

“We’re building for Austin with Austin,” she said. “And so that means, how are we ensuring that our local communities are part of this project?”