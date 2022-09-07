Montopolis Drive from East Oltorf Street to Grove Boulevard is getting repaired, according to Austin Public Works. (Austin Public Works Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Works began maintenance on a southeast Austin road Tuesday, city officials said.

Work on Montopolis Drive from East Oltorf Street to Grove Boulevard is expected to last six weeks, as long as the weather allows it.

The Austin Public Works Department said it will focus on replacing failing pavement with new asphalt as well as replacing some concrete curbs.

Montopolis Drive will stay accessible in both directions, but during the project, the road will be reduced to two lanes — one in each direction — with alternating lane closures, Public Works officials said.

Crews will work from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Alternating lane closures will stay in effect for 24 hours and will only change as work progresses, Public Works added.

Pedestrians will need to follow the detour signage set to be posted.

Austin Public Works asked drivers to watch their speed in the area and look out for construction workers and pedestrians.