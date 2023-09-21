AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officials in Central Texas on Thursday celebrated the completion of a major transportation project that improved the corridor connection Austin and Bastrop.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, or TxDOT, was joined by state, county, and local representatives at a ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion of the State Highway 71 at the Colorado River bridge project.

During the project, nine bridges were constructed, a new westbound exit ramp across the river was added, and a new eastbound entrance ramp at the Union Pacific Railroad was added, according to TxDOT.

“SH 71 serves as a major corridor for motorists traveling to and from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and the city of Bastrop. With the continued growth in this area, these improvements enhance safety and address congestion for all modes of transportation along SH 71,” TxDOT said in a release about the project completion.

View details about the project in TxDOT’s fact sheet below.

The project cost $50.4 million and started in August 2019, according to a TxDOT fact sheet.