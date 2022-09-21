AUSTIN (KXAN) — New pavement and curbs are headed to a portion of Springdale Road in east Austin, according to Austin Public Works, and there could be lane closures for drivers.

The department said on Tuesday it started the improvement project along the road from Goodwin Avenue to Oak Springs Drive just south of Givens District Park. This is the first phase of the project, which will have three phases total.

The project is funded by a 2018 bond approved by voters then, Austin Public Works said. The department is hoping to rehabilitate the roadway and improve mobility options in the area.

The improvements are being managed by Austin Public Works’ Capital Project Delivery Program. In addition to replacing pavement and curbs, crews will be adding new pavement markings.

Public Works is also looking to adjust and add Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps as well.

The full scale of the Springdale Road project after all three phases will span from Airport Boulevard to Manor Road. It’s expected to be done by mid-November, weather permitting.

Construction impacts to traffic along the road include alternating lane closures and detours and sidewalk closures. Austin Public Works said select CapMetro bus stops along Springdale Road will still be accessible.

Austin Public Works is asking drivers to pay attention when traveling in the area and to watch their speed.