AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority is expected to give an update on an improvement project that will break ground early this year at its upcoming board meeting on Jan. 25.

What we know so far is the Barton Skyway Ramp Relief Project should improve the flow of traffic along southbound MoPac near Bee Caves Road, Barton Skyway and Loop 360.

The project will add pavement for a southbound auxiliary lane from Barton Skyway to Loop 360, an acceleration lane for the southbound Barton Skyway entrance ramp, three dedicated through-traffic lanes at Loop 360 and a dedicated left lane exit ramp for southbound Loop 360.

These will be non-tolled improvements, which are intended to alleviate congestion at Winsted Lane, Enfield Road, Bee Caves Road and Barton Skyway and improve travel time throughout the corridor.

CTRMA claims this will improve travel time by up to 40%, allowing for an additional 770 vehicles during the afternoon peak period, and reduce traffic merging issues at entrance ramps.

Construction is expected to start soon and should wrap up sometime next year. The cost is estimated at $10 million and will be funded by the Mobility Authority.

South MoPac Project

There have been discussions of the South MoPac Project, but there have been no updates on the progress of that project in a year.

That project would add a tolled lane in each direction on South MoPac from Lady Bird Lake to Slaughter Lane, similar to the expansion of the north side of MoPac, for the MoPac Expressway tolled lane.