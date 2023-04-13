Conceptual art highlights Austin’s nickname as the Live Music Capital of the World (Courtesy: Texas Department of Transportation)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation is giving new insight into some design options related to the I-35 Capital Express Central expansion project. The eight-mile project scope runs along the I-35 corridor from U.S. Hwy. 290 East down south the SH 71 and Ben White Boulevard.

TxDOT unveiled the conceptual renderings during a public aesthetics meeting Tuesday evening. The designs highlighted key markers along the proposed highway expansion, including at Lady Bird Lake, 6th Street and Cesar Chavez Street.

A conceptual view beneath the bridge running along Lady Bird Lake in downtown Austin (Courtesy: Texas Department of Transportation)

A southbound look along Lady Bird Lake in the evening (Courtesy: Texas Department of Transportation)

A northbound look along Lady Bird Lake in the evening (Courtesy: Texas Department of Transportation)

Conceptual art along 6th Street highlights the city’s nickname as the Live Music Capital of the World (Courtesy: Texas Department of Transportation)

Conceptual rendering design for 6th Street in downtown Austin (Courtesy: Texas Department of Transportation)

11th Street conceptual rendering (Courtesy: Texas Department of Transportation)

Conceptual deck plaza design along Cesar Chavez Street (Courtesy: Texas Department of Transportation)

The $4.5 billion plan will include the following components, as proposed:

Removal of the existing I-35 decks

Lowering of the roadway

Addition of two non-tolled HOV lanes in each direction

East-west cross-street bridges

Pedestrian, bicycle shared-use paths

TxDOT completed its public engagement and comment period on the project March 7. The proposed plan has since been sent to the federal government for approval.

TxDOT is expected to announce the finalized version of the project’s design and scope in August, with a targeted construction start date in mid-2024. The project is anticipated to take eight years to complete, with an estimated finish by 2033.