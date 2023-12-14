AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council approved Thursday millions of dollars in funding agreements with the Texas Department of Transportation for the city’s Our Future 35 “cap and stitch” program.

TxDOT is working toward its eight-mile I-35 Capital Expression Central project in downtown Austin, which features added lanes along with the removal of the upper decks and lowering of the highway. The cap and stitch program calls for the installation of caps — or deck plazas that can host community and green spaces, pavilions, public art or cultural facilities — on top of those sunken highway lanes.

City officials outlined Nov. 7 several sites where “caps” — or deck plazas that can support community and green spaces, pavilions, public art or cultural facilities — could exist over the lowered highway. (Courtesy: Our Future 35)

During a Nov. 7 council work session, highlighted locations for caps included some running from Cesar Chavez to 4th streets, one from 4th to 7th streets, one over 11th and 12th streets along with a cap from 38th 1/2 Street to Airport Boulevard.

On Thursday, council approved an advance funding agreement with TxDOT “for engineering and design study” for the cap and stitch improvements, with an estimated cost of $1.8 million. Of that amount, city documents said the city’s share of the costs is anticipated to be more than $166,000.

Community project funding for the cap and stitch study was previously secured through a sponsorship from U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, which is to be administered by TxDOT, per city documents.

A second advance funding agreement approved between the city and TxDOT Thursday will lead to the city investing $15.4 million to cover 30% design costs and environmental review of the caps and stitch structures.

In a Nov. 7 work session, Austin City Council outlined some of the financial aspects of the proposed Our Future 35 plan, which envisions deck plazas poised to go on top of the Texas Department of Transportation’s Interstate 35 expansion near downtown. (Courtesy: Our Future 35)

Next December, the city is expected to commit an additional $19 million to fund 100% final design costs.

Under current city estimates, the costs for both the roadway elements as well as the tunnels and caps amount to $509 million. That doesn’t include the estimated costs of amenities on top of the deck plazas, which are projected to cost around $338 million.

The city is slated to hear back from the U.S. Department of Transportation on its $105 million cap and stitch grant application in February. From there, officials said they will revisit the caps and prioritize which project components to approve.

Design work on the project is set to finish in spring 2026, the same year that TxDOT is on track to begin roadway construction on the I-35 expansion.