AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the near future, Interstate 35 through downtown Austin will undergo a complete transformation, but for now, the Texas Department of Transportation is starting in south Austin.

Here are the changes coming for I-35 from State Highway 45 southwest to Highway 71. TxDOT will begin construction on Tuesday.

It will be putting in two non-tolled high-occupancy vehicle lanes in each direction along I-35. Plus you’ll see improvements to the east/west connections, and TxDOT will add about 13 miles of new shared-use paths.

Though the interim will be rough as any major construction project is, when it’s all said and done it will help keep traffic moving.

The I-35 Capital Project South will cost $548 million and is expected to wrap up in late 2028.

The I-35 Capital Project overall includes downtown Austin, where we could see the removal of the upper/lower deck split, more lanes, buried lanes and a huge undertaking expected to start in 2025.

This includes the north side of Austin from Highway 290 to SH 45, which should start next year.