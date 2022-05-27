AUSTIN (KXAN) — Multiple high-occupancy vehicle lanes are coming to Interstate 35 in south Austin, after the Texas Transportation Commission greenlit the project for construction.

The I-35 Capital Express South Project will add two HOV lanes in each direction from Ben White Boulevard to SH 45 Southeast.

I-35 Capital Express South (Source; TxDOT)

Between a section of SH 71 and Slaughter Lane, TxDOT will elevate the HOV lanes. They will also widen the north and southbound I-35 frontage roads to three lanes south of Slaughter Lane.

Renderings of the HOV lanes along a section of the I-35 Capital Express South Project. (Source: TxDOT)

The project also includes intersection bypass lanes and improved pedestrian and bicycle paths.

A $547.6 million contract was awarded to Fluor Corporation.

The commission also approved a $3.5 million contract to extend a pedestrian barrier along the interstate, designed to deter pedestrians from crossing the highway. Once complete, the barrier will extend for 25 miles from SH 45 Southeast to Greenlawn Boulevard in Round Rock.

Construction on the project is anticipated to start later this year and could take up to five years to complete.