AUSTIN (KXAN) — Next week we will learn which light rail plan the Austin Transit Partnership thinks is best for the future of Austin light rail.

Throughout six weeks of a community engagement process, ATP heard from more than 8,000 people through 90 in-person and virtual events.

This week, the Downtown Austin Alliance shared its first choice for Austin Light Rail options of the five ATP presented to the public.

DAA says after the release of the updated light rail options in March, they assembled a committee to study the impact each light rail would have on downtown traffic, garage access, street vibrancy, safety and connections to downtown amenities.

The DAA ultimately chose the 38th Street to Yellow Jacket option, shown below, with a few new recommendations for ATP.

38th Street to Yellow Jacket light rail option. (Courtesy: Austin Transit Partnership)

One of the new recommendations is an additional stop between 15th & Guadalupe Streets, and the proposed downtown station at Congress Ave. & 3rd Street.

The 38th Street to Yellow Jacket alignment proposal from Austin Transit Partnership.

They’re also recommending burying vehicle traffic at the intersection of 15th Street & Guadalupe Street and at the intersection of Cesar Chavez Street and Trinity Street.

The recommended changes to the 38th Street to Yellow Jacket alignment from DAA to ATP.

Another key recommendation to ATP from DAA is to add park and ride stations for commuters.

Though the DAA did not choose the option that included a line to Austin Bergstrom International Airport, they did recommend it remain a priority. “We strongly urge Austin Transit Partnership, City of Austin and Capital Metro to explore creative financing options for an airport station, or at a minimum to acquire the right of way in the first phase.”

