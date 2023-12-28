AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin is moving on to the next phase of a project at South Congress Avenue and Stassney Lane, adding safety improvements and mobility upgrades to one of the city’s most dangerous intersections.

South Congress Avenue between William Cannon Drive and Ben White Boulevard is listed as one of the 13 roadways in the High Injury Network. In the past four years there have been eight serious crashes at or near the intersection of Congress and Stassney that resulted in three deaths.

Planned improvements

The city said it is planning to add more left-hand turn lanes to both sides of Congress Avenue while also raising concrete medians. The project will come with expanded bike and walk paths along with restriped, high-visibility crosswalks to help with mobility and pedestrian safety.

The project will also come with improved signal infrastructure and six new Capital Metro bus stops.

Work started on this project in April. On Thursday, crews will close down one lane on either side of Stassney Lane for the next phase of the construction project.

East/West lane closure on Stassney Lane beginning Thursday, Dec. 28. (Photo: Austin Mobility Bonds)

The project is funded by Mobility Bond funds and Capital Metro.