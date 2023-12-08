AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin broke ground Friday on the Spicewood Springs Mobility Project, marking the beginning of work to expand a section of the road to four lanes.

Capital Delivery Services and Austin Transportation and Public Works will begin construction to expand Spicewood Springs Road from two to four lanes between Loop 360 and Mesa Drive this month, according to a release. That section of the road is approximately a 2-mile stretch.

Spicewood Springs Road to Expand to Four Lanes from Mesa Dr. to Loop 360 (Photo courtesy: City of Austin Capital Delivery Services)

Groundbreaking celebration for Spicewood Springs Road expansion (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

The project has been in the works for several years. It’s being funded by the 2016 mobility bond and is expected to cost $31 million.

The project aims to address congestion, enhance safety, and improve mobility for all travelers on Spicewood Springs Road, per the release. Construction is expected to be completed by December 2026.