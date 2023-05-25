Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for May 25, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Safety improvements are underway this summer to enhance the North Lamar Boulevard and West Koenig Lane intersection.

The Austin Transportation and Public Works Department will begin construction this month on a $350,000 intersection upgrade project, funded through the 2016 Austin Mobility Bond. The intersection has been flagged as a high-crash zone in the past, with more than 150 crashes reported there across the past five years, per TPWD.

The project includes two crossing islands “for pedestrian protection and motorist safety,” as well as signal infrastructure improvements and signal timing upgrades. A new median, added pavement markings and flex posts would be added to help slow the speeds of vehicles making right turns.

Restriped, high-visibility crosswalks and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant curb ramps are also planned to enhance pedestrian access. Construction on the project is expected to take roughly four months, pending weather conditions.

The project is being done in coordination with the Texas Department of Transportation, given West Koenig Lane is within TxDOT’s jurisdiction.

Under the 2016 Austin Mobility Bond, city crews have completed work on 18 intersections. In addition to the North Lamar and West Koenig enhancements, in-progress projects include:

Barton Springs Road at South First Street

Congress Avenue at Ramble Lane

Stassney Lane at South Congress Avenue

Burleson Road at U.S. Hwy. 183

More information on current and future 2016 Austin Mobility Bond projects is available online.