AUSTIN (KXAN) — Construction on new transit facilities and cycling infrastructure is underway off Lakeline Boulevard and Loyola Lane in northwest and east Austin.

The projects are being done in collaboration between the City of Austin and CapMetro. Both projects are designed to improve transit access for those walking, biking and catching a bus in the area, city officials said in an Austin Mobility newsletter Monday.

Construction on new transit facilities and cycling infrastructure is underway off Lakeline Boulevard and Loyola Lane in northwest and east Austin. (Courtesy: City of Austin)

Near the H-E-B Plus along Lakeline Boulevard, project highlights include:

New westbound multimodal bus stop with improved access to area shops, retailers

Enhanced, safer bicycle facilities at the bus stop

Redesigned lane configuration “to accommodate transit operational needs”

Planned improvements at the intersection of Loyola Lane and Sandshof Drive include:

Two new multimodal bus stops on the northwest and southeast corners of the intersection

Enhanced, safer bicycle facilities at the bus stops

Curb, ramp and sidewalk improvements

Both projects are funded through CapMetro and the city’s 2020 Mobility Bond’s transit enhancement and bikeway funds.

City officials told KXAN Wednesday both projects are expected to cost approximately $300,000. Construction is slated to finish by the end of the year, according to a spokesperson with the Austin Transportation and Public Works Department.

“These projects were identified and developed in collaboration with CapMetro and are funded in partnership with the transit agency,” a TPWD spokesperson said in an email to KXAN. “The improvements at both locations will provide transit riders with improved access to nearby destinations while facilitating safer interactions between transit riders, cyclists, and buses at the bus stops.”

Those driving in the area of the two intersections are asked to exercise caution and watch for any crews working near the roadways.